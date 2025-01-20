Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $17.47 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $493.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day moving average of $115.51.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.84.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

