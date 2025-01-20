Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $218.89 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 120.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,766,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965,731 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 2.4% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $218,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $124.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

