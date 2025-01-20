Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 228.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,933 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 132,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 45,755 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 53,849 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $24.37 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

