Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 112.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,384,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324,481 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 8.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $81,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 146,613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,528 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,862 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,725,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,315 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHF stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

