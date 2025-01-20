Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Boosted by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 103.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,489 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,041,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,417,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 88,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.