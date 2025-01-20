Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is LPF Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

LPF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 212.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,558 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.0% of LPF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

