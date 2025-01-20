Scott Capital Advisors LLC Buys 8,473 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

