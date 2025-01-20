Scott Capital Advisors LLC Has $46.03 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 203.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,686,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130,210 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 13.2% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $46,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.99 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

