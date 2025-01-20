Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,886 shares of company stock valued at $213,451,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $426.50 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $389.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

