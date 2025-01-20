SFG Wealth Management LLC. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

JMEE stock opened at $62.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

