SFG Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,794,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,422,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after buying an additional 158,072 shares in the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,944,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $5,773,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $57.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

