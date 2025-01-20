Sheldon Inwentash Buys 4,000,000 Shares of ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK – Get Free Report) Director Sheldon Inwentash acquired 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.
ThreeD Capital Price Performance
ThreeD Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.63.
ThreeD Capital Company Profile
