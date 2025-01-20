Shore Point Advisors LLC Buys 14,756 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 353,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,756 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMTM. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 366,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,938 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 217,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 43,049 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

