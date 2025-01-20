Shore Point Advisors LLC Sells 3,353 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Shore Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3,430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Shares of EWX opened at $57.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $748.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $64.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

