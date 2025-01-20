Shore Point Advisors LLC Sells 9,289 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Shore Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,539,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,026,000 after acquiring an additional 307,011 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,248,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,885,000 after purchasing an additional 506,778 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $58.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $53.21 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

