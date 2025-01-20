Short Interest in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Declines By 5.5%

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,900 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 664,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $20.94 on Monday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $208,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,482.44. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jane Musser Nelson acquired 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,059.58. This trade represents a 30.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

