Short Interest in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Increases By 10.9%

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,110,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Capri by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 15.2% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Capri by 26.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 26.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.80. 2,829,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,645. Capri has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.55.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

