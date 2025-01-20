Short Interest in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expands By 7.0%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 49,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 220.3% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on CMCSA
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.58. 21,859,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,748,178. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.