Short Interest in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Increases By 13.6%

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 121,956,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,837,963,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,282,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,584,743.74. This trade represents a 48.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRBG shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Corebridge Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.02%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.