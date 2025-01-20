Short Interest in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW) Drops By 6.1%

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

EUDA Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EUDAW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,480. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. EUDA Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Get EUDA Health alerts:

EUDA Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

Receive News & Ratings for EUDA Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUDA Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.