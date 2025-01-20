Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Grows By 9.5%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of FGBI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.82. 5,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,573. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a market cap of $135.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.42.
First Guaranty Bancshares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Guaranty Bancshares
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.