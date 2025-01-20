Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Increases By 13.0%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 898,800 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 795,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fletcher Building Stock Performance

Shares of Fletcher Building stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. Fletcher Building has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

