Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Increases By 13.0%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 898,800 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 795,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fletcher Building Stock Performance
Shares of Fletcher Building stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. Fletcher Building has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.97.
About Fletcher Building
