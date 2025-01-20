Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Expands By 12.1%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 193,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 1.0 %

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $139.21 on Monday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $115.90 and a 52 week high of $240.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $843.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.70.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

