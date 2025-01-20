Short Interest in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Rises By 7.3%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 541,800 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 504,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,093,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,447,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,131 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18,741.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 331,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after buying an additional 330,039 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,378,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 586,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,520,000 after acquiring an additional 152,711 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 808,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,411,000 after acquiring an additional 91,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IGIB opened at $51.50 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1996 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

