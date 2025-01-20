Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Shares Sold by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,981,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $22,303,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $16,010,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $14,599,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 143,143 shares in the last quarter.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE SILA opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SILA. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA).

