Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLGN. Bank of America lifted their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $52.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. Silgan has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Silgan by 87.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,278,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,619,000 after buying an additional 2,932,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Silgan by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,962,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,404,000 after buying an additional 204,384 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Silgan by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,047,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Silgan by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,128,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silgan by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,509,000 after buying an additional 157,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

