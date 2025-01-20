Smart Money Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 62,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $68.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $482.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

