Smith Salley Wealth Management Sells 766 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Smith Salley Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FREL. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,144.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $27.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

