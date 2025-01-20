Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Starbucks by 3.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 39.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,542.96. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $95.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $103.32. The company has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

