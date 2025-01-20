State Street (NYSE:STT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STT. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Get State Street alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

State Street Stock Down 3.0 %

STT opened at $97.51 on Friday. State Street has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,267,560 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. This represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,442 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in State Street by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,112,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,796,000 after purchasing an additional 833,679 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,560 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in State Street by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,286,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,209,000 after purchasing an additional 161,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 13.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,116,000 after purchasing an additional 408,792 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.