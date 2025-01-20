Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Buys 194 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,883,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 752,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,527,000 after purchasing an additional 64,338 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 496,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 435,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,908,000 after buying an additional 38,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 267,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $237.13 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.93 and a fifty-two week high of $245.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.71.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

