Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $148.25 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $203.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.