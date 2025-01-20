Strong Tower Advisory Services Purchases 413 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,759,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $522.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $538.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $580.09.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.33.

About Roper Technologies



Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

