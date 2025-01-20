Successful Portfolios LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 198.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHD stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.