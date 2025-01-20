TCP Asset Management LLC Has $68.12 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 15.0% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $600.26 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $474.68 and a 52-week high of $612.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $576.09. The company has a market capitalization of $517.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

