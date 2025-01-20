TCP Asset Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TCP Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after buying an additional 874,962 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Chevron Stock Up 1.4 %

CVX stock opened at $161.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.05. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

