The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Shares Purchased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 218,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Performance

CEE opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $13.36.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Cuts Dividend

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3532 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.