The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Cut by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 57,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.41.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $76.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,057,774.01. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,823 shares of company stock worth $2,171,194 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.