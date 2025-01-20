The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $76.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Charles Schwab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,674.38. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,034,024.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,497.64. This represents a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,194 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

