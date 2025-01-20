The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

KO stock opened at $62.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43. The stock has a market cap of $270.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.