The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 19,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $626.84 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.07 and a 12-month high of $627.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $587.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,883 shares in the company, valued at $72,015,903.53. This trade represents a 5.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 608,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,404,774. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,940 shares of company stock worth $12,656,179 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

