The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Boosted by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3,342.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.28.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,972.80. This represents a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $111.96 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.66. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

