The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Decreased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 670,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,015 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.7% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $260,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,477,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $82,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 245,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $84,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 16,788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HD opened at $409.42 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.81. The company has a market capitalization of $406.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Mizuho upped their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

