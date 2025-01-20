The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Increased by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Home Depot by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $409.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $406.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Melius Research started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

