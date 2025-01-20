The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 67.3% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 129,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 642,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $63,760,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $107.07 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

