Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:GSIB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.77. 2,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881. Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF Company Profile

The Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (GSIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of large-cap stocks selected solely based on the designation as a Global Systemically Important Bank. Stocks are equally weighted in the portfolio.

