Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 245.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,695,000 after buying an additional 2,234,519 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,282,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,692,000 after buying an additional 574,475 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 674,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 434,867 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 670,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,561,000 after purchasing an additional 426,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 217.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 615,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after purchasing an additional 421,888 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $28.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

