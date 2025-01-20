Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $204.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $171.81 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

