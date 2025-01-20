Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 39,010,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 120,864,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TNXP

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.95% and a negative net margin of 1,197.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.