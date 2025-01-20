Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Shares Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.24. 25,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 38,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

